Meghan McCain Scolds Comey: 'Stop Pretending You Aren't Political'

The View host Meghan McCain took former FBI Director James Comey to the woodshed on Wednesday, telling him to “stop pretending” to be apolitical because he “sounds like a political commentator.”

“I think maybe J. Edgar Hoover is rolling over in his grave at the things you’re revealing,” McCain told Comey.

“The big issue is, I don’t want to know your politics. And a lot of the things you’re saying and doing are highly political. And I just don’t understand what you gain trying to sort of clear the deck here by bringing things like this up.”

Comey responded that he doesn’t see his anti-Trump and pro-Obama views in his book “A Higher Loyalty” as his “politics” so much as “values” that he holds.

“You sound like a political commentator to me,” McCain replied.


