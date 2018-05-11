Meghan McCain Will Respond To White House Aide On ‘The View’

White House aide Kelly Salder can expect a response from Meghan McCain on “The View” Friday after her disparaging remarks about her father, a source familiar with her thinking tells The Daily Caller.

Sadler reportedly brushed off Sen. John McCain’s opposition to the Trump administration’s nominee to be the next director of the CIA, saying, “It doesn’t matter, he’s dying anyway.” Sadler did not respond to a request for comment to TheDC.

McCain has elected to hold her public reaction to Sadler’s comment until her TV appearance.

The comment by Sadler and report was quickly confirmed by multiple news outlets and has drawn outrage on social media. Sen. McCain’s wife Cindy lobbed a tweet at Sadler saying:

@kellysadler45 May I remind you my husband has a family, 7 children and 5 grandchildren. — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) May 10, 2018

Sadler’s remark came just hours after a Fox Business Network guest, Air Force Lt. Gen. Thomas McInerney, similarly made hurtful remarks about McCain’s time as a prisoner of war in Vietnam.

Read more