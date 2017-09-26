Megyn Kelly Bombs Again, Latest Show Debuts to Terrible Reviews

Megyn Kelly’s new NBC show has been widely panned by critics as being little more than a morning show ‘bride of Frankenstein.’

Critics tore into Kelly who – after carving a career for herself as a respected political journalist, appeared to flounder as she tried to paint herself as warm and fluffy mid-morning TV show host.

Viewers and critics alike picked up on Kelly’s awkward interviewing style. As the former attack dog tried – and failed – to roll over and play nice, some her guests were stunned into monosyllabic responses.

