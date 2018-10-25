Megyn Kelly Disowned by NBC after Blackface Remarks

NBC daytime host Megyn Kelly is getting axed.

The network is parting ways with Kelly days after she committed the cardinal sin of defending a certain Halloween costume against allegations of racism.

“But what is racist?” Kelly asked a panel of white people on her Tuesday show. “You truly do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface at Halloween or a black person who puts on white face.”

“That was OK when I was a kid, as long as you were dressing like a character,” Kelly said.

Kelly’s remarks, as inconsequential as they were, sparked an uproar which led to her issuing an apology on her show the next day.

“The fact is, she owes a bigger apology to folks of color around the county,” said Today Show colleague Al Roker. “This is a history, going back to the 1830s [with] minstrel shows. To demean and denigrate a race wasn’t right. I’m old enough to have lived through Amos ‘n’ Andy where you had white people in blackface playing two black characters just magnifying the stereotypes about black people. And that’s what the big problem is. … No good comes from it. It’s just not right.”

Kelly’s apology, via ABC News:

“I want to begin with two words: I’m sorry,” Kelly, visibly emotional, said at the top of her live-audience show Wednesday morning. “You may have heard that yesterday we had a discussion here about political correctness and Halloween costumes. “And that conversation turned to whether it is ever OK for a person of one race to dress up as another — a black person making their face lighter or a white person making theirs darker to make a costume complete,” she continued. “I defended the idea, saying that as long it was respectful and part of a Halloween costume, it seemed OK. Well, I was wrong and I am sorry.” “I have never been a ‘PC’ kind of person, but I do understand the value in being sensitive to our history, particularly on race and ethnicity,” she added. “This past year has been so painful for many people of color.” “The country feels so divided, and I have no wish to add to that pain and offense,” she continued. “I believe this is a time for more understanding, more love, more sensitivity and honor, and I want to be part of that.”

However, as is usually the case, her apology was not enough and only served to embolden those who sought to sacrifice her on the altar of political correctness.

On Thursday ABC aired reruns of her show while rumors swirled about her possible departure.

“Megyn Kelly is done. She is not ever coming back,” an anonymous NBC exec is quoted as saying.

“We are just working out timing of the announcement but mark my word – she is gone and will never be seen on NBC live again.”

The person added that negotiations were still underway, but that the former Fox News host could walk away with the rest of her $69 million contract.

“Here’s the worst part – her deal is a non-break deal – so she walks away with all that money. It’s disgusting and heads should roll here because of it.”

Another anonymous exec took issue with the fact that she interviewed Infowars’ Alex Jones when she had her prime time show, Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly.

“Her limited tenure here has been an embarrassing joke – offends Jane Fonda, kisses Alex Jones’ a**, defends blackface. I mean what is next?” the frustrated NBC employee recounted.

While the future seems uncertain for Kelly, who hosted the famous presidential debate in which she asked about then-candidate Trump’s treatment of women – to which he quipped, “Only Rosie O’Donnell,” – Daily Mail reveals a “network news insider” has divulged rumors about “Kelly returning to Fox News or its new online venture Fox Nation, whose viewers despise what they perceive as ‘political correctness’ and would likely welcome her back with open arms.”

Kelly has hired a lawyer well-versed in gender bias claims, and reportedly wants #MeToo journalist Ronan Farrow to sit in on the meeting with ABC execs Friday.