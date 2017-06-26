Megyn Kelly Ratings Continue Downward Spiral

NBC hoped Megyn Kelly would bring superior Sunday ratings, but after four weeks she’s done the opposite.

But despite bringing the red meat, “Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly” ratings have failed to impress, with re-runs of CBS’ 60 Minutes beating it in key demographics – even a re-run of America’s Funniest Home Videos earned more viewers.

Reviewing June 25 ratings, Variety reports:

Airing at 7 p.m., “Sunday Night” averaged a 0.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.4 million viewers, according to Nielsen data. That is down from a 0.5 and 3.6 million viewers last week’s episode, which featured Kelly’s controversial interview with InfoWars founder Alex Jones. In the timeslot, “Sunday Night” lost out to CBS’ “60 Minutes,” which was down from its last new episode on June 11 with a 0.7 and 7.2 million viewers. ABC led the night with a rerun of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (0.7, 3.9 million).

Prior to this past Sunday’s broadcast, in which Kelly interviewed author J.D. Vance, Kelly’s ratings were already trending downward.

From TheWrap.com:

After three episodes, originals of NBC’s “Sunday Night” aren’t beating reruns of CBS’ “60 Minutes” in any major Nielsen category. On an average basis, Kelly is losing in broadcast’s key 18-49 demographic and getting crushed among total viewers. In the 25-54 demo, which news programming regularly rely on for eyeballs, the similar series are tied. But again, these are new episodes versus repeats we’re talking about. […] Here’s the new NBC program’s per-episode breakdowns: “Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly”

June 4: 0.8 (1.2 in 25-54), 6.197 million total viewers

June 11: 0.6 (0.8 in 25-54), 3.608 million total viewers

June 18: 0.5 (0.8 in 25-54), 3.562 million total viewers

With 3.4 million viewers tuning in to June 25’s episode, Kelly’s ratings continue to slip at a steady pace.