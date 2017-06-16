Megyn Kelly Re-Editing Interview To Be 'Tougher' On Alex Jones

Americans have to come together in the wake of Bernie Sanders supporter James Hodgkinson’s attempted massacre of GOP congressmen, and according to the media that starts with demonizing the hell out of Alex Jones.

Not content with merely radicalizing one leftist to try and murder a bunch of Republican congressmen, the media is now working to get another unhinged leftist to murder radio talk show host Alex Jones because he holds the “wrong” opinions.

From the New York Post:

Megyn Kelly has completely overhauled her Sunday night show featuring Alex Jones, inviting Sandy Hook families on the program and editing her interview with Jones to be tougher on him, following all the backlash this week. NBC News execs were scrambling following the furor over Kelly’s decision to give a platform to the controversial Infowars host, who claimed the Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax. A contrite Kelly personally called the Sandy Hook families, we’re told, to invite them on the show to counter Jones’ rhetoric. A source told us, “NBC was scrambling to find a way out of this mess without having to back down and cancel Sunday’s episode of Megyn’s show. Megyn and her producers made numerous calls to the Sandy Hook families this week to ask them to appear on the show. Some refused because they didn’t think appearing on her show would do enough to counter Alex Jones’ venom.” Another source added, “Everyone on the show believes it’s vitally important that the piece conveys the immense pain that Jones has caused the Sandy Hook families.” The source added it was normal to be editing right up until airtime.

Indeed, Alex Jones, not Adam Lanza, is the real bad guy in the Sandy Hook massacre because he said he believes there was a government conspiracy at work.

Of course, while the “mainstream” media has been pushing hysterical Russian conspiracy theories accusing Trump of treason for a year straight, they’re in no way responsible for radicalizing James Hodgkinson.

Alexandria shooter was 66yo Bernie Sanders supporter radicalized by John Oliver, Rachel Maddow, The Daily Show, Bill Maher and Robert Reich. pic.twitter.com/VVvsbjZSdz — Chris Menahan (@infolibnews) June 14, 2017

Shooter Hodgkinson caught up in liberal Russophobia conspiracy theories https://t.co/mpQwhkOWON pic.twitter.com/KCEwXQ2Bmd — Mark Ames (@MarkAmesExiled) June 14, 2017