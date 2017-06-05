Megyn Kelly to Interview Alex Jones at Infowars Command Center

Controversial Infowars host Alex Jones will be sitting down with Megyn Kelly for an interview on her new NBC news magazine show. Jones revealed the event on his YouTube channel show while talking with Republican strategist and former Donald Trump advisor Roger Stone.

Following her one-on-one discussion with Russian president Vladimir Putin, Kelly will be heading to Austin, Texas, headquarters of Jones’ program.

Jones describes himself as a libertarian, but has been called a “far-right” commentator and conspiracy theorist. He said the interview will be conducted this week.

Read more