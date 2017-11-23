‘Megyn Kelly Today’ on Track to Deliver NBC’s Worst Sweeps Ratings Since 2000

It’s no secret that former Fox News host Megyn Kelly has been struggling in the ratings since transitioning to daytime television at NBC. New data from Nielsen, however, suggests the picture grimmer than most realize.

While the month isn’t over yet, Kelly is on track to deliver historically low numbers for the critical November sweeps period. In fact, if things stay where they are, Kelly will log the lowest sweeps numbers of any period since NBC’s “Today” franchise first claimed the 9 a.m. hour in 2000. And we’re not just talking about the advertiser-coveted 25-54 demographic or total viewers — we’re talking about both the key demo and overall audience members. The dismal ratings appraisal even holds up when looking at adults 18-49.

Numbers reported Monday, when analyzed by TheWrap, reveal that Kelly has averaged just 699,000 daily viewers month-to-date so far among the 25-54 year-old demographic. Among 18-49 year-olds, the numbers shrink further with just 548,000 average daily viewers. Overall, the show logged 2.296 million viewers on average. All three of those metrics represent steep declines and a continued gradual drop-off that has persisted for the nettlesome 9 a.m hour since it’s turn-of-the-century launch.

While the 7 and 8 a.m. hours were also down, the drop-off was not as significant as Kelly’s 9 a.m. slot.

