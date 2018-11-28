Melania Hits Back At Christmas Tree Haters: 'I Think They Look Fantastic'

First Lady Melania Trump hit back at critics of the Christmas trees she chose to decorate the White House this year.

“We are in [the] 21st century and everybody has a different taste – I think they look fantastic,” Trump told Eric Bolling Wendesday at an opioid awareness event hosted by Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.

“I hope everybody will come over and visit it in real life, they look even more beautiful and you;’re all very welcome to visit the White House, the People’s House,” she added.

Trump had unveiled her decorating efforts of the White House on Monday, where this year’s theme would be patriotism and American heritage.

The People’s House @WhiteHouse is ready to celebrate Christmas and the holiday season! pic.twitter.com/oejKW3mC15 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 26, 2018

But the left trashed her designs, with several publications ridiculing the crimson Christmas trees as “macabre” and showcasing the “flavor of death.”