Melania Trump Attacked on Twitter Over 'FLOTUS' Hat

Image Credits: YURI GRIPAS/AFP/Getty Images.

Outraged liberals attacked First Lady Melania Trump on social media this week for wearing a baseball cap emblazoned with the acronym “FLOTUS” during a trip to hurricane-ravaged Texas.

While many were angered by the fact the first lady wore heels during the visit, numerous Twitter users feigned disgust that Melania also dared to display the letters FLOTUS, short for First Lady Of The United States.

Claiming the “float” in “FLOTUS” was a subtle dig at hurricane victims, leftists pounced on yet another reason to attack the Trump family.

One liberal claimed Melania wore an “ironic onomatopoetic” hat, evidently unaware of what onomatopoeia means.

A faux White House account also tagged Melania in a photoshop advertising the cap.

Others weren’t buying it.


