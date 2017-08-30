Melania Trump Attacked on Twitter Over 'FLOTUS' Hat

Outraged liberals attacked First Lady Melania Trump on social media this week for wearing a baseball cap emblazoned with the acronym “FLOTUS” during a trip to hurricane-ravaged Texas.

Claiming the “float” in “FLOTUS” was a subtle dig at hurricane victims, leftists pounced on yet another reason to attack the Trump family.

Bit insensitive Melania wearing that hat in a flood stricken region. FLOTUS. .."float us". And why does she feel the need to be labeled? — Heidi Nicholson (@HeidiNicholso18) August 29, 2017

No First Lady should wear a #FloatUs hat to a flood. — CarpeNutella (@CarpeNutella) August 30, 2017

Anybody else see the irony of Melania going to a flood zone wearing a hat that says "FLOTUS"? — Linda#DemForce#Ω (@linda_wed1) August 29, 2017

Which is most ridiculous? a) @FLOTUS visits floods in heels b) wears hat with "float us" on it c) wears hat with own job title written on it pic.twitter.com/B82KgcUbBA — Paddy Logue (@paddylogue) August 30, 2017

She wore a "FLOTUS"hat to visit a flood. FLOAT US. To a region where people are floating in refrigerators to reach safety. All class. — Liz (@teagueeee) August 30, 2017

Melania Trump is on TV right now, in TX talking about the storm, wearing a @FLOTUS hat. #FloatUs…come on WH, you're making this too easy. — Mike Cruse (@PapaPreaches) August 29, 2017

Anyone else see the irony in wearing a FLOTUS hat to a flooded city? #FLOATUS #FLOTUS #SPELLINGISEVERYTHING — Scotty Specks (@ScottySpecks) August 29, 2017

4get heels, is it appropriate for @flotus to wear a #FLOTUS hat 2 disaster area where some wish something could help FLOAT US? #Houston — Stephanie Stone (@Stephademic) August 30, 2017

Your "baseball" cap should have read "FLOAT AWAY"…Shameful display yesterday. How many victims of storm did you meet & speak to? NONE! — Vickie M (@IM1Voice) August 30, 2017

Melania and Donny landed in flood ravaged TX sporting caps he's selling. Hers is pronounced #FloatUs. Aids had to be giggling. #KickMe sign. — Rex Douglas Stock (@RexDouglasStock) August 30, 2017

One liberal claimed Melania wore an “ironic onomatopoetic” hat, evidently unaware of what onomatopoeia means.

just caught the horribly ironic onomatopoetic #FLOTUS hat. with the backdrop of a flood map #FLOAT-US seems, well, SO SAD!!! pic.twitter.com/oedLJbg0JE — Heidi Moss Erickson (@heidi_moss) August 30, 2017

A faux White House account also tagged Melania in a photoshop advertising the cap.

Introducing Melania® FLOTUS™ – "So good for 'float us' over dirty ground waters into penthouse with Evian waters!" ON SALE NOW! 👸👠🇺🇸 💋 pic.twitter.com/Snr9qeSB7g — WHITEHOUSE.ORG 🇺🇸 (@WHITEHOUSE_ORG) August 30, 2017

Others weren’t buying it.

Omg, First Lady wears a FLOTUS Hat and is said to be inappropriate because it sounds like "float us" while in Texas. Give me a break. — It's not Megan Kelly (@RUSSBARNES) August 30, 2017