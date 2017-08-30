Melania Trump Attacked on Twitter Over 'FLOTUS' Hat

Outraged liberals attacked First Lady Melania Trump on social media this week for wearing a baseball cap emblazoned with the acronym “FLOTUS” during a trip to hurricane-ravaged Texas.
Claiming the “float” in “FLOTUS” was a subtle dig at hurricane victims, leftists pounced on yet another reason to attack the Trump family.
Bit insensitive Melania wearing that hat in a flood stricken region. FLOTUS. .."float us". And why does she feel the need to be labeled?
— Heidi Nicholson (@HeidiNicholso18) August 29, 2017
No First Lady should wear a #FloatUs hat to a flood.
— CarpeNutella (@CarpeNutella) August 30, 2017
Anybody else see the irony of Melania going to a flood zone wearing a hat that says "FLOTUS"?
— Linda#DemForce#Ω (@linda_wed1) August 29, 2017
Which is most ridiculous? a) @FLOTUS visits floods in heels b) wears hat with "float us" on it c) wears hat with own job title written on it pic.twitter.com/B82KgcUbBA
— Paddy Logue (@paddylogue) August 30, 2017
She wore a "FLOTUS"hat to visit a flood. FLOAT US. To a region where people are floating in refrigerators to reach safety. All class.
— Liz (@teagueeee) August 30, 2017
@realDonaldTrump @FLOTUS … what not to wear at a NATIONAL DISASTER INVOLVING WATER.. #FloatUs along with #StilettosForHouston #Humanity pic.twitter.com/nIoUuaoz2Y
— Jewel Shepard (@Jewelshepard) August 30, 2017
Melania Trump is on TV right now, in TX talking about the storm, wearing a @FLOTUS hat. #FloatUs…come on WH, you're making this too easy.
— Mike Cruse (@PapaPreaches) August 29, 2017
Anyone else see the irony in wearing a FLOTUS hat to a flooded city? #FLOATUS #FLOTUS #SPELLINGISEVERYTHING
— Scotty Specks (@ScottySpecks) August 29, 2017
4get heels, is it appropriate for @flotus to wear a #FLOTUS hat 2 disaster area where some wish something could help FLOAT US? #Houston
— Stephanie Stone (@Stephademic) August 30, 2017
Your "baseball" cap should have read "FLOAT AWAY"…Shameful display yesterday. How many victims of storm did you meet & speak to? NONE!
— Vickie M (@IM1Voice) August 30, 2017
Melania and Donny landed in flood ravaged TX sporting caps he's selling. Hers is pronounced #FloatUs. Aids had to be giggling. #KickMe sign.
— Rex Douglas Stock (@RexDouglasStock) August 30, 2017
One liberal claimed Melania wore an “ironic onomatopoetic” hat, evidently unaware of what onomatopoeia means.
just caught the horribly ironic onomatopoetic #FLOTUS hat. with the backdrop of a flood map #FLOAT-US seems, well, SO SAD!!! pic.twitter.com/oedLJbg0JE
— Heidi Moss Erickson (@heidi_moss) August 30, 2017
A faux White House account also tagged Melania in a photoshop advertising the cap.
Introducing Melania® FLOTUS™ – "So good for 'float us' over dirty ground waters into penthouse with Evian waters!" ON SALE NOW! 👸👠🇺🇸 💋 pic.twitter.com/Snr9qeSB7g
— WHITEHOUSE.ORG 🇺🇸 (@WHITEHOUSE_ORG) August 30, 2017
Others weren’t buying it.
Omg, First Lady wears a FLOTUS Hat and is said to be inappropriate because it sounds like "float us" while in Texas. Give me a break.
— It's not Megan Kelly (@RUSSBARNES) August 30, 2017
How dumb can someone be? Her hat has the initials FLOTUS First Lady Of the United States & someone thinks she's wearing Float US on her hat?
— The All American (@luvnewinfo) August 30, 2017