Melania Trump Calls Secret Service After Peter Fonda Threatens Barron With Pedophiles

First Lady Melania Trump notified the Secret Service after actor Peter Fonda threatened to kidnap her son Barron and throw him in a cage with pedophiles.

“The tweet is sick and irresponsible and USSS has been notified,” First Lady spokesperson Stephanie Graham told The Daily Caller on Wednesday.

In the now-deleted tweet, Fonda called for Barron to be kidnapped and thrown in a cage with pedophiles to see if the First Lady would stand up to President Trump over his actions on illegal immigration on the border.

“WE SHOULD RIP BARRON TRUMP FROM HIS MOTHER’S ARMS AND PUT HIM IN A CAGE WITH PEDOPHILES AND SEE IF MOTHER WILL STAND AGAINST THE GIANT ASSHOLE SHE IS MARRIED TO. 90 MILLION PEOPLE IN THE STREETS ON THE SAME WEEKEND IN THE COUNTRY. F-CK,” Fonda tweeted.

The left has been utterly melting down over reports that illegal immigrant children are being temporarily separated from their families at the border, which they’ve ginned up into a political crisis with pictures of children in cages (from the Obama era) and audio of children crying for their parents.

The Trump administration indicated it was looking at executive measures it could take to keep families together longer during the detention process.

“We want to keep families together. It’s very important. I’ll be signing something in a little while that’s going to do that,” Trump said, calling the move “somewhat preemptive” and stressing it would “be matched by legislation.”