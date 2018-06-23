Melania Trump Has Visited 100 Percent More Child Detention Centers Than Michelle Obama

According to officials at the Departments of Homeland Security and Health And Human Services, there is no record of Michelle Obama making a public visit to any child detention center before, during or after her tenure as first lady.

Both Michelle Obama and Barack Obama have criticized the Trump administration for enforcing immigration laws on our border, which may result in the separation of illegal immigrant parents and children. The Obamas faced similar issues during their administration, as thousands of accompanied and unaccompanied minors flooded the U.S. border with Mexico, particularly during Obama’s second term. Obama detained thousands of migrant children in cages, and lawsuits accuse his administration of inhuman conditions in detainment facilities.

Despite thousands of migrant minors being held in detainment during their administration, there are no records indicating that Mrs. Obama took the time to visit one of the detention centers that held accompanied and unaccompanied minors.

Homeland Security and Health And Human Services officials could not provide The Daily Caller with any record of Michelle Obama visiting any child detainment facility. There is no archive in Getty Images or Reuters photo libraries indicating that the former first lady visited a detainment facility. Nor does the archived White House press log indicate any visit by the first lady. The Daily Caller has reached out to the Office of Michelle Obama for clarification but has received not a reply as of publication.

