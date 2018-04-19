Melania Trump Hasn't Been on a Single Magazine Cover Since Trump Took Office

“If the Trumps were Democrats,” conservative actor James Woods tweeted earlier this month, “Melania would be on every cover of every chic women’s magazine in the world every month.”

If the Trumps were Democrats, Melania would be on every cover of every chic women’s magazine in the world every month. pic.twitter.com/yLDSkfKufT — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 7, 2018

Woods may be exaggerating a little bit — only Oprah can put herself on the cover of a magazine every month, and it’s her own magazine — but he does make an interesting point. First Lady Melania Trump has not graced the cover of a single magazine in the United States since her husband took office over a year ago. Michelle Obama, on the other hand, was featured on at least thirty magazine covers during her husband’s eight years in office. What gives?

“Michelle Obama: The First Lady The World’s Been Waiting For,” reads the March 2009 cover of Vogue. “Michelle Obama Looks Back On Her Big Year — And Answers Your Questions,” proclaims the December 2009 cover of Glamour. “Michelle Obama, How The First Lady And The President Are Inspiring America,” Vogue again, April 2013. But Melania Trump? Crickets.

So here’s my question: where are all the feminists? It seems to me that the reason Melania hasn’t been on any magazine covers isn’t just that her husband is a Republican. Laura Bush was on plenty of magazine covers while her husband was president, as was Nancy Reagan. No, Melania hasn’t been on any magazine covers because people think she’s not worth covering. That she’s just Trump’s ex-model trophy wife — not really first lady material. But shouldn’t that be the cue for some screaming harpy to descend and explain, in Screaming Harpese, how sexist that is?

