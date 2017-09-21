Melania Trump: It Is Parents’ Responsibility to Raise Children Who Have Moral Clarity, Love of Country

Melania Trump said on Wednesday that peace, human rights, and human dignity — especially for vulnerable children — will be the pillars of the work she does in her role as first lady of the United States.

But she repeatedly said that it is, first and foremost, parents’ responsibility to raise their children to be moral, charitable, and to have love of country.

Speaking to the spouses of dignitaries from around the globe who attended the 72nd United Nations General Assembly in New York City, the first lady said family is at the heart of instilling values in children. Trump said:

Show me the loving bonds between your families today and I will show you the patriotism and moral clarity of your nation tomorrow. Our choices on how we raise and educate our children in fact provide the blueprint for the next generation. If we do not advocate a love of country to our children and generations to come, then why would our children grow up to fight for their countries?”

