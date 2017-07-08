Melania Trump sits beside Putin at G20 banquet

After spending two and a half hours speaking to President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin had dinner seated beside the American leader’s wife, Melania.

The Trumps both met Putin for the first time on Friday, as the world’s top leaders gathered in Hamburg, Germany at the G20.

President Trump’s conversation with Putin signified the first time the Republican brought up Russia’s hacking of the 2016 presidential election, which Putin promptly denied.

With the day’s business out of the way, the leaders enjoyed a concert and then a Friday night dinner, in which couples were split up and not seated with their spouses.

That’s how Melania Trump ended up next to Putin, with President Trump seated down the way, closer to German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The first lady, who grew up in Slovenia, then a part of Yugoslavia, knows several languages including German, which the Russian president also speaks.

Read more