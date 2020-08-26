Melania Trump: Stop Violence and Looting in the Name of Justice

First lady Melania Trump on Tuesday urged Americans to cease rioting and looting in major cities in the name of justice.

“I urge people to come together in a civil manner so we can work to live up to our shared American ideals,” Melania Trump said. “I also ask people to stop the violence and looting being done in the name of justice and never make assumptions based on the color of a person’s skin.”

The first lady spoke as violent leftists continued rioting, looting, and burning down buildings in Wisconsin to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake by police officers in Kenosha. She spoke about reflecting on the racial unrest during the summer over the death of George Floyd, urging all Americans to come together and learn from each other.



“With that in mind, I’d like to call on the citizens of this country to take a moment, pause, and look at things from all perspectives,” she said. “I urge people to come together in a civil manner so we can work to live up to our shared American ideals.”

The first lady delivered her speech live in the Rose Garden at the White House with about 50 friends and supporters in attendance.

