Melania Trump Torches Dem Witness Who Mocked Barron Trump

First Lady Melania Trump came out swinging in defense of her 13-year-old son Barron Trump after a Democrat impeachment “witness” invoked his name to dig at President Trump during Wednesday’s congressional hearing.

“A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it,” Trump tweeted.

A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 4, 2019

Karlan had invoked Barron’s name for a tasteless joke about how President Trump wishes he was a king.

“Kings could do no wrong because the king’s word was law,” Karlan said. “And contrary to what President Trump has said, Article II does not give him the power to do anything he wants.”

“I’ll just give you one example that shows you the difference between him and a king,” Karlan continued, “which is, the Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility. So while the president can name his son ‘Barron,’ he can’t make him a Baron.”

KARLAN: "I will give you one example that shows you the difference between him and a king, which is, the Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility. So while Trump can name his son 'Barron,' he can't make him a baron." pic.twitter.com/FF0E0KyAEh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 4, 2019

Barron’s half-brother Donald Trump Jr. also lashed out at Karlan for her tactless remark, calling her “vile enough to be the supposed star witness for Democrats.”

“How vile of a person do you have to be to attack a 13 year old child on national TV for laughs?” Don Jr. tweeted. “Apparently, vile enough to be the supposed star witness for Democrats. Grotesque.”

How vile of a person do you have to be to attack a 13 year old child on national TV for laughs? Apparently, vile enough to be the supposed star witness for Democrats. Grotesque. https://t.co/duljFjieWI — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 4, 2019

Karlan recently offered a half-apology following the First Lady’s scathing tweet, adding she wished President Trump would apologize too over his policies.

“I want to apologize for what I said earlier about the president’s son. I wish the president would apologize obviously for the things he’s done that’s wrong, but I do regret having said that,” she told the Judiciary panel.

Pamela Karlan apologies for invoking 13 year old Barron Trump during the impeachment hearing, but then immediately shifts to Trump and says he should apologize too. pic.twitter.com/2v314tSoBz — Caleb Hull 🎅🏻🎁 (@CalebJHull) December 4, 2019

