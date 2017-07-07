Melania Trump 'trapped in hotel' as protesters surround building at G20

Melania Trump is reportedly trapped inside her hotel in Hamburg due to anti-capitalist protesters surrounding the building.

The First Lady was due to be involved in an event for the spouses of leaders taking part in the G20 summit, organised by Angela Merkel’s husband.

But a spokesperson for the US delegation told German media that they had been unable to get clearance for Ms Trump to leave the hotel where she is staying.

Ms Trump has expressed her sympathies for those hurt in the protests which erupted across Germany’s second largest city and urged people to remain safe on Twitter.

