Melania Trump Voices 'Deep Concern' About Vaping

Image Credits: Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images.

Melania Trump expressed her deep concern about electronic cigarette usage by underage users.

FLOTUS addressed the issue, which is rapidly gaining exposure amid a growing number of reported respiratory illnesses possibly linked to vaping.

“I am deeply concerned about the growing epidemic of e-cigarette use in our children,” Melania tweeted. “We need to do all we can to protect the public from tobacco-related disease and death, and prevent e-cigarettes from becoming an on-ramp to nicotine addiction for a generation of youth.”

The Centers For Disease Control has issued a new advisory urging the public to consider suspending their usage of e-cigarettes, or not to begin using them at all.

“Youth and young adults should not use e-cigarette products,” the CDC advises. “Adults who do not currently use tobacco products should not start using e-cigarette products.”


