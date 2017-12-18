Melania Trump's Popularity Soars, Majority Now View Her Favorably, Poll Shows

Image Credits: Mark Wilson/Getty Images.

First Lady Melania Trump’s favorability rating has risen 17 points since January to 54 percent, according to a recent Gallup poll.

Just one-third of Americans say they have an unfavorable view of the first lady, while 13 percent of Americans say they had no opinion.

On “Fox & Friends First,” Andy Och, an author and expert on the history of America’s first ladies, said this jump in favorability can be easily explained: “The more we see of her, the more we like her.”

He pointed out that she got a later start than some previous first ladies, as she waited for her son, Barron Trump, to finish the school year in New York City before she moved into the White House.




