Melania Unveils Second Trump Christmas White House, Triggers Libs

Image Credits: @FLOTUS/Twitter.

First Lady Melania Trump unveiled the second Trump Christmas in the White House on Monday, with elegant decorations honoring the heritage of America’s cities and monuments.

Similar to last year, Melania Trump personally oversaw and coordinated the decorating, which the Office of the First Lady said “shined with the spirit of patriotism.”

“This year’s theme, ‘American Treasures’ honors the unique heritage of America. Designed by First Lady Melania Trump, the White House shines with the spirit of patriotism. This home, held in trust for all Americans, displays the many splendors found across our great Nation,” the White House Office of the First Lady describes.

“In the East Wing, the Gold Star Family tree returns. Decorated by Gold Star families, this tree honors all our troops and families who have sacrificed greatly to protect our freedoms. Gold stars and patriotic ribbon decorate the tree and visitors are encouraged to write messages to their loved ones who are on duty or abroad on the digital tablets provided.”

“The State Dining Room is a celebration of our country’s national symbols, including the bald eagle, the rose, and the oak tree. The space is also host to this year’s gingerbread house, showcasing the full expanse of the National Mall: the Capitol, the Lincoln Memorial, the Jefferson Memorial, the Washington Monument, and, of course, the White House,” her office said.

Of course, the left would rather demonize the First Lady than use this time of year to extend goodwill and Christmas cheer.

Comments