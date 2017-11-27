Melania Unveils the First Trump Christmas White House

First lady Melania Trump hosted children to the White House Monday as she walked through a fully-decorated executive mansion, unveiling her vision of a Trump Christmas – simple, yet elegant, with elements of Americana and nature.

The decorations are up! @WhiteHouse is ready to celebrate! Wishing you a Merry Christmas & joyous holiday season! pic.twitter.com/d6ZuyeFvrw — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 27, 2017

‘She’s beautiful, like an angel!’ one young boy remarked, as the first lady – whose cream-colored belted dress with bell sleeves could have been worn by a tree topper – walked into the East Room to help a group of kids make garland. ‘Are you the first lady?’ another youngster asked.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders made sure to note that Melania Trump ‘personally selected and was involved in every detail’ of the decorations unveiled today.

Melania Trump entered the holiday festivities by taking the grand staircase, into the foyer, as three ballerinas danced to ‘The Nutcracker Suite,’ in a room filled with faux fur trees glistening with snow.

