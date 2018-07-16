Meltdown: Left Seething Over Trump-Putin Summit

The left went insane over President Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin after they denied “Russian collusion” and interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

Democrats and the media descended into meltdowns over the Helsinki meeting on Monday, calling Trump “treasonous,” “afraid,” and “embarrassing.”

He did act afraid. He was afraid. He is afraid to stand up to Putin and defend America from Russia meddling in our elections. #HelsinkiSummit pic.twitter.com/DqMk002Nsu — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) July 16, 2018

Donald Trump’s press conference performance in Helsinki rises to & exceeds the threshold of “high crimes & misdemeanors.” It was nothing short of treasonous. Not only were Trump’s comments imbecilic, he is wholly in the pocket of Putin. Republican Patriots: Where are you??? — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) July 16, 2018

From a national security expert who has supported President Trump: “Played like a fiddle. Unmitigated disaster. Embarrassing.” — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 16, 2018

Millions of Americans will continue to wonder if the only possible explanation for this dangerous behavior is the possibility that President Putin holds damaging information over President Trump. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 16, 2018

Today’s press conference in #Helsinki was one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president in memory. My full statement on the #HelsinkiSummit: https://t.co/lApjctZyZl — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) July 16, 2018

American journalists have shown more bravery and honesty in questioning Putin about the Russian attack on American sovereignty than the President of the United States. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) July 16, 2018

Wow, Trump is going out of his way to praise Russia. I guess “wow” is now an understatement, but this is truly a remarkable moment in American history, 72 hours after the DoJ accused Russia of a criminal act against the democracy, POTUS essentially forgives Russia on world stage — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) July 16, 2018

As an American…this was embarrassing. I never thought I would see an American president side with putin over their own intel agencies. I know Trump thinks somehow this is good for him. He is wrong. And his advisors better tell him that or tell us why they won’t. — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) July 16, 2018

At the very end, I attempted to ask Trump if he told Putin to stay out of US elections (as he said he would last Friday). No response. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 16, 2018

Once again, @realDonaldTrump takes to the international stage to embarrass America, undermine our institutions, weaken our alliances, & embrace a dictator. Russia interfered in our elections & attacked our democracy. Putin must be held accountable – not rewarded. Disgraceful. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) July 16, 2018

Trump, on the international stage w/Putin, sounded like someone whose diet solely consists of right-wing / conspiratorial media. Hard to tell difference between Trump, and someone like Hannity on Fox News. Attacks on Strzok, talk of Clinton’s server, Imran Awan conspiracy, etc. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) July 16, 2018

Point made just now: If this is what Trump said publicly, what did he say privately? — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) July 16, 2018

It’s embarrassing that American flags were present at #TrumpPutinSummit, because an American president was not. Our president, above everything else, must defend US. @realDonaldTrump just showed he cannot and will always side with Russia. @HouseGOP, do you hear the fire alarm? — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 16, 2018

Great World Cup. Question for President Trump as he meets Putin: Do you know which team you play for? — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 16, 2018

Everyone is numb and in shock. We can’t believe what we just witnessed, but for me it’s this simple: The President of the United States openly colluded with Putin to undermine our democracy. — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) July 16, 2018

I decided not to live-tweet Trump’s Helsinki treachery. He embarrassed, lied about and attacked the US in all the ways—and gave US enemy Putin the PR victory—we expected. His closed-door 90-minute meeting of *course* went long—130+ minutes. It was all the evil we feared and more. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) July 16, 2018

The exclusive Trump/Putin meeting now makes perfect sense. Today another shoe dropped. Undeniably, Trump’s first allegiance is to Russia — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) July 16, 2018

Trump is asked, Who are you going to believe—the Russians or your own officers? And he refused to choose! Do you support your troops or Putin — and he wouldn’t choose! So my first thought goes out to those who serve this country— I’m so sorry the Commander-in-Chief is a traitor. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) July 16, 2018

Reporters can’t — & shouldn’t — hide their shock about what just occurred https://t.co/5LMySB4bOT — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 16, 2018

Meanwhile, former Congressman Ron Paul, a notable critic of Trump’s foreign policy, viewed the summit as a success due to its diplomatic tone.

Trump-Putin Summit Success: Neocons Furious! – today on the Liberty Report: https://t.co/lbvXMDcwPf — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) July 16, 2018

His son, Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.), another noteworthy anti-war statesman, also expressed his optimism over the meeting.