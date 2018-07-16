Meltdown: Left Seething Over Trump-Putin Summit

Image Credits: Chris McGrath/Getty Images.

The left went insane over President Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin after they denied “Russian collusion” and interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

Democrats and the media descended into meltdowns over the Helsinki meeting on Monday, calling Trump “treasonous,” “afraid,” and “embarrassing.”

Meanwhile, former Congressman Ron Paul, a notable critic of Trump’s foreign policy, viewed the summit as a success due to its diplomatic tone.

His son, Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.), another noteworthy anti-war statesman, also expressed his optimism over the meeting.


