Members of Migrant Caravan Admit They Want to Enter America For Money

Members of the migrant caravan attempting to enter the United States admit they want to do so for financial reasons rather than to claim safe asylum from violence or persecution.

Infowars reporter Millie Weaver asked the migrants why they wanted to enter America and the answer was almost universally the same.

A representative of the Latina Muslim Foundation acknowledged that the “salary is higher” in America and that migrants would then send the money home to their families in other countries.

Asked why the migrants didn’t want to “stay living in Mexico and instead go to America,” the woman responded, “Because they make more money living in (the) U.S.”

The migrants admitted that they didn’t feel scared or unsafe to remain in Mexico, with one admitting that he was “looking for a better life.”

Another migrant from El Salvador said he was “looking for a better future” in America but that he felt safe in Mexico because he had been given food, blankets and clothing.

The admissions contradict reports by CNN and other mainstream networks that migrants are attempting to claim asylum in America because they are victims of violence or otherwise under physical threat.

President Trump spoke out against those pushing for the caravan to be allowed to enter the United States during a speech in Ohio, commenting, “You can’t allow people to pour into our country like they’re doing.”

