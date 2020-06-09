Meme Becomes Reality: George Floyd Pallbearers Dance While Carrying Casket

One of the internet’s most viral memes has become reality as George Floyd’s pallbearers danced with his casket during the nationally televised funeral on Tuesday afternoon.

For those who are unfamiliar with the original meme, KnowYourMeme.com explains, “Coffin Dance, also known as Dancing Pallbearers or Dancing Coffin, refers to several videos showing Ghanian pallbearers dancing while they are carrying a coffin. In March 2020, the videos, paired with EDM song ‘Astronomia’ by Tony Igy, gained popularity in FAIL edits, similar to To Be Continued and We’ll Be Right Back memes.”

Watch Below:

The funeral footage has already become a meme of its own:

How can this timeline be real? pic.twitter.com/PvstQPWgf7 — Adan Salazar (@AdanSalazarWins) June 9, 2020

Even Donald Trump tweeted a version of the Dancing Pallbearer meme, pairing it with the infamous Joe Biden gaffe where he claimed African Americans “ain’t black” if they don’t vote for him.

