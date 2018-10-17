Meme War 3.0: Infowars Launches $10K NPC Meme Contest

The NPC meme is driving liberals crazy.

That’s why Infowars has announced our latest contest to find the best Alex Jones, Paul Joseph Watson or other Infowars-themed meme capable of reflecting the Left’s robotic and predictable nature, with a humorous twist.

Don’t sit back and let the Meme Revolution pass you by! Get involved in this contest running until next Monday October 22nd and participate in the most epic meme battle against the Left to date!

**Remember**: NPC memes must somehow incorporate Infowars or Alex Jones to qualify.

Submissions will ONLY be accepted through the email [email protected].

One lucky winner will be chosen to receive a $10,000 grand prize!

Only legal and lawful memes will be accepted!

Check out examples of the NPC meme below:

You can also scan the NPC Snapchat filter below to jumpstart your meme creativity!

Watch: Why the NPC Meme FREAKS OUT the Left

RELATED: NEW YORK TIMES ADMITS MEMES ARE “TOOLS OF INFLUENCE” AS TWITTER DROPS BAN HAMMER

RELATED: NEW NPC MEMES CRASH SJW PROGRAMMING, STRIKE FEAR IN LIBS

Infowars has been banned by Facebook. Please help by sharing this article on your own Facebook page.

Watch: Don’t Be A NPC, Be The Hero

Watch: New York Times Writer Wants To Ban Memes

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Why the NPC Meme FREAKS OUT the Left

Why the NPC Meme FREAKS OUT the Left

U.S. News
Comments
Video: Brzezinski Calls For Trump To Be Overthrown By Own Cabinet

Video: Brzezinski Calls For Trump To Be Overthrown By Own Cabinet

U.S. News
Comments

New York Times Admits Memes Are “Tools of Influence” as Twitter Drops Ban Hammer

U.S. News
comments

Almost Half of US Births Happen Outside Marriage

U.S. News
comments

Mueller ready to deliver core findings on Trump probe after midterms: report

U.S. News
comments

Comments