Meme War 3.0: Infowars Launches $10K NPC Meme Contest

The NPC meme is driving liberals crazy.

That’s why Infowars has announced our latest contest to find the best Alex Jones, Paul Joseph Watson or other Infowars-themed meme capable of reflecting the Left’s robotic and predictable nature, with a humorous twist.

Don’t sit back and let the Meme Revolution pass you by! Get involved in this contest running until next Monday October 22nd and participate in the most epic meme battle against the Left to date!

**Remember** : NPC memes must somehow incorporate Infowars or Alex Jones to qualify.

Submissions will ONLY be accepted through the email [email protected].

One lucky winner will be chosen to receive a $10,000 grand prize!

Only legal and lawful memes will be accepted!

Check out examples of the NPC meme below:

You can also scan the NPC Snapchat filter below to jumpstart your meme creativity!

Watch: Why the NPC Meme FREAKS OUT the Left



Watch: Don’t Be A NPC, Be The Hero



Watch: New York Times Writer Wants To Ban Memes