Memes Explode After Quaker Oats Cancels Aunt Jemima Over BLM Outrage

Image Credits: @Jacintamathews2/Twitter.

The left claimed another cancel culture victim after Quaker Oats announced it would discontinue its Aunt Jemima pancake syrup brand to appease the Black Lives Matter mob.

“We recognize Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype,” Kristin Kroepfl, vice president and chief marketing officer of Quaker Foods North America, said in a press release Wednesday.

“As we work to make progress toward racial equality through several initiatives, we also must take a hard look at our portfolio of brands and ensure they reflect our values and meet our consumers’ expectations.”

Memes on social media were abound mocking Democrats, companies, and social justice warriors in this latest corporate pandering to the outrage mob.

