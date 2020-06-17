Memes Explode After Quaker Oats Cancels Aunt Jemima Over BLM Outrage

The left claimed another cancel culture victim after Quaker Oats announced it would discontinue its Aunt Jemima pancake syrup brand to appease the Black Lives Matter mob.

“We recognize Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype,” Kristin Kroepfl, vice president and chief marketing officer of Quaker Foods North America, said in a press release Wednesday.

“As we work to make progress toward racial equality through several initiatives, we also must take a hard look at our portfolio of brands and ensure they reflect our values and meet our consumers’ expectations.”

Memes on social media were abound mocking Democrats, companies, and social justice warriors in this latest corporate pandering to the outrage mob.

Aunt Jemima being cancelled made me think of this classic scene from the Fresh Prince pic.twitter.com/daPbGeQOZH — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 17, 2020

Mrs Butterworth seeing Aunt Jemima got cancelled. pic.twitter.com/cIWwCThDKB — Phillip Henry (@MajorPhilebrity) June 17, 2020

They cancelled Aunt Jemima??? I DONT THANK SO pic.twitter.com/IhJ2JycYxz — Brent Terhune (@BrentTerhune) June 17, 2020

"… so I'm like 'Aunt Jemima in my jimmy dean's sausages? No way that's basically supporting slavery' anyway, I'm Kyle, what's up?" pic.twitter.com/y89QJIdrNB — Jason (@jawesomeberg) June 17, 2020

Lol aint Jemima lol too funny #AuntJemima pic.twitter.com/9DeS1bzDzA — Jacinta mathews (@Jacintamathews2) June 17, 2020

Why are they cancelling Aunt Jemima? Did President Trump pour it on his pancakes? — Mini AOC (@RealMiniAOC) June 17, 2020

Cleveland Indians' owners when they see Aunt Jemima trends on #NationalMascotDay . pic.twitter.com/CxuUVjh4Ta — Scott Maxia (@fkknppl) June 17, 2020

Hey @GeneralMills when will you be removing this offensive racial stereotype of short drunken Irishmen? Just kidding. We Irish don't give a shit. Your cereal is cancer. #AuntJemima pic.twitter.com/7AsQPFVADh — Your Ole Pal Datagod (@datagod) June 17, 2020

People seem to have an issue with Aunt Jemima.

Well how about this new bottle design? pic.twitter.com/XxyI59zPjy — REIMERholics (@REIMERholics) June 17, 2020

Aunt Jemima is degrading to black women but Cardi B isn't? — samanthamarika (@samanthamarika1) June 17, 2020

I bet the lady who stars in those Popeyes chicken commercials is sweating right now #AuntJemima pic.twitter.com/dnUyZgQu7S — Robert K. (@KauaiR0b) June 17, 2020

Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben trending & I don't even need to know the context to know the context. pic.twitter.com/ZLF5ntyVLC — Sixth Raikage (@AnwarStarwind) June 17, 2020

Aunt Jemima: Gets canceled by leftists Cracker Barrel: pic.twitter.com/0EEPbZEBiY — Damani Felder (@TheDamaniFelder) June 17, 2020

so now twitter decided to rebrand Aunt Jemima to Aunt Karen, and I'm done!! 🤦‍♂️😷 pic.twitter.com/QCsWiKPr9G — Ricky (@AniRhythm) June 17, 2020

White people next time they pick up the bottle of #AuntJemima and it now says Aunt Karen… pic.twitter.com/aGPYCgFsrj — nabil🧑🏾‍🦯🌏🧝🏾‍♂️ (@nabilvert) June 17, 2020

Goodbye Aunt Jemima. We barely ever used your syrup in this household, but there is something else that comes to mind whenever I hear of you. #AuntJemima 🥞 🧇 pic.twitter.com/muKAIpRG8E — 🦠😷 𝔐𝔞𝔡𝔞𝔪 𝔚𝔞𝔫𝔤𝔞𝔯𝔞𝔱𝔱𝔞 ℑ𝔙 🧫🔬 (@LycanVisuals) June 17, 2020

Original Soyrup flavor pic.twitter.com/YyLiaoDURf — David Lee (@David_L_2k10) June 17, 2020

There's NOTHING sad about #auntjemima I love her pancakes and syrup! pic.twitter.com/Ikk78RvEd7 — Anthony Bourne (@AnthonyBourne11) June 17, 2020

The cancel mob rages against Howard Stern. What’s a pervert to do? Gov “Coonman” Northam can save Howard the Coward. Here’s how…

Help your body reach its peak with the simple and convenient 8-Pack Power Stack supplement system now at 70% off!