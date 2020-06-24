Memes Expose "Fake Noose" Found in Bubba Wallace's NASCAR Garage

An FBI investigation concluded a “noose” reportedly found in NASCAR racer Bubba Wallace’s garage was in fact a door pull knot.

After NASCAR held a special ceremony where other racers showed solidarity with Wallace, who openly wept over the act, authorities confirmed the pull knot had been in the garage since October 2019, debunking the racist allegations attributed to it.

WATCH: Alex Jones speaks with meme master Carpe Donktum about his Twitter ban on today’s live show:

Even before the FBI’s investigation was over, the public sensed they had another Jussie Smollett-type hate hoax on their hands — and they communicated that with memes.


Kaitlin discusses the truth behind Nascar driver Bubba Wallace, aka Bubba Smollett.

Watch: The Saga Of Bubba Smollett

Amazon Censors ‘Killing Free Speech’ Documentary About Censorship

