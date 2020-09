Memes Expose Trump VS. Chris Wallace/Joe Biden Tag Team Match

Fireworks went off during the first presidential debate Tuesday night, where many including President Donald Trump himself accused moderator Chris Wallace of siding with Democrat Joe Biden.

The poor performance by Wallace, who interrupted Trump 76 times compared to 15 Biden interruptions, lead to an array of memes.

"🇺🇸Trump vs. 🇨🇳Biden: The Debate of the Century" 📢LET’S GET READY TO RUUUMMMMMBLE!📢 pic.twitter.com/eMIRIybQwW — Paineful Memes (@PainefulMemes) September 29, 2020

Democrats can only win by cheating because their candidate is dead! pic.twitter.com/VKehWg0Faw — Spay & Neuter the Media (@k_ovfefe2) September 29, 2020

Biden and Chris Wallace on the debates tonight pic.twitter.com/sB94mOw0Rl — Megan 🇺🇸 ✌🏻 (@TheMegan8r) September 30, 2020

In case you missed the debate, here is how Chris Wallace moderated it in a picture pic.twitter.com/ttZCKH6IWc — Spay & Neuter the Media (@k_ovfefe2) September 30, 2020

Joe Biden has announced a new running mate: pic.twitter.com/LoOdLW8uNk — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 30, 2020

Who did this pic.twitter.com/hKvpuKi8Ve — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 30, 2020

Joe Biden better buy Chris Wallace a beer after he saved his ass so many times tonight. pic.twitter.com/S8LtgMdbSs — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) September 30, 2020

The debate last night: pic.twitter.com/eaHLQCWO0x — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) September 30, 2020

Undecided voters after last night’s debate: pic.twitter.com/WVOg8pkGXX — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) September 30, 2020

Chris Wallace is on Team Joe! #PresidentialDebate pic.twitter.com/2jLGjt5XMA — Joe King Videos (@JoeKingVideos) September 30, 2020

I am the Democratic Party now pic.twitter.com/hAJPuB1E2e — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) September 30, 2020

Chris Wallace Chris Wallace

at the beginning at the end

of the debate of the debate pic.twitter.com/DZQMKql7hH — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) September 30, 2020

[Trump brings up Hunter Biden] Biden: pic.twitter.com/AhDzhXc2Sy — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) September 30, 2020

Chris Wallace carried Joe Biden through the whole debate. pic.twitter.com/RMNCwSQ8IE — drefanzor (@drefanzor) September 30, 2020

Chris Wallace irl pic.twitter.com/jF3hlEHYMN — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) September 30, 2020

shit is wild pic.twitter.com/6WKI3e1Vt9 — pj evans (@pjayevans) September 30, 2020

If Joe Biden made an appearance at the U.N. pic.twitter.com/NCKViqKPFK — drefanzor (@drefanzor) September 30, 2020

WARNING: Graphic language.

WARNING: This is chock full of non-stop profanity. DO NOT WATCH IF PROFANITY OFFENDS YOU. That said, it is one the funniest things I’ve ever seen: pic.twitter.com/KHJgzCTvTT — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 30, 2020

What's your favorite meme? Comment below!



Trump Compares His Rally Sizes To Sleepy Joe’s : First Debate

