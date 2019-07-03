Memes Mock Nike & Kaepernick Over Betsy Ross Flag Pullout

Nike has decided to pull its line of Betsy Ross flag sneakers ahead of Independence Day at the behest of former NFL player Colin Kaepernick, and Americans aren’t having it.
Following Nike’s decision to pull the patriotic shoes after Kaepernick called them “offensive,” users on social media responded the best way they knew how in 2019: with a deluge of dank memes.
“If the Betsy Ross Flag, the flag of the American Revolution, is too offensive for Nike to commemorate The 4th of July maybe Nike should go with this… seems to be more in line with their views,” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted Wednesday, showing a Nike shoe retrofit with the communist hammer and sickle symbol.
If the Betsy Ross Flag, the flag of the American Revolution, is too offensive for Nike to commemorate The 4th of July maybe Nike should go with this… seems to be more in line with their views. pic.twitter.com/prAyOwTOau
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 3, 2019
Nike issues a quick rerelease of recalled shoes. Kaepernick approved! pic.twitter.com/cY876ObIov
— Wes (@sideswoop) July 3, 2019
Race Baiting Colin Kaepernick said the American Flag is racist so Nike Pulled their Besty Ross American Flag shoes from the shelf
If he hates the American flag & think it’s racist then why does he still live in America?
I’m so sick of him! Who’s with me ? pic.twitter.com/DyvR2vRAcV
— Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) July 2, 2019
Nike: Just Blew It 💪
What do you think of the decision to scrap the Betsy Ross shoes?
Let us know in the comments 👇 pic.twitter.com/1szs3zbrsq
— PragerU (@prageru) July 3, 2019
🚨🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/6AagiJ157D
— SOMETHiNG WiCKËD (@som3thingwicked) July 2, 2019
#IndependenceDay #July4th #TinaToon– Don't let your SWJS ( #ColinKaepernick ) and Pets be traumatized by Flags 🇺🇸🇺🇸 and fireworks! 🎇 And remember to blow up your @Nike shoes! funny post at https://t.co/PlizrsOJzI pic.twitter.com/4981jjhrCN
— GrrrGraphics Cartoons (@GrrrGraphics) July 3, 2019
Just picked up some Air Kaepernick Nike’s look like a clown 🤡 pic.twitter.com/iLzc0J9kCX
— WentzitErtzmyBallZach (@sr_schatzan) July 3, 2019
Why_not_both.gif pic.twitter.com/ls3ceYON6O
— The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) July 3, 2019
Breaking:
Nike has just announced the new Colin Kaepernick shoe.
Bok Bok Bok Bokok !!!
#NikeHatesAmerica pic.twitter.com/IKlZ8dAKvQ
— Brian (@SouthernDude22) July 2, 2019
You imagine hanging with Colin Kaepernick on the 4th. Lmfao the douchebag will probably be kneeling in his backyard setting fire to American Flags. pic.twitter.com/97OtLCWcRY
— Jeb (@Jeb2619) July 3, 2019
Hey @tedcruz. Here's a version that @Kaepernick would approve. #WalkAwayFromNike #CHEchic #ProCastro pic.twitter.com/U8b5vw9RFb
— Radiance Foundation (@lifehaspurpose) July 3, 2019
I thought #Kaepernick was protesting #PoliceBrutality? Was Betsy Ross a cop? Guess it was in FACT about OUR #Flag! Guess he lied… #WednesdayThought #Traitor #nikeboycott pic.twitter.com/DOSqriGXv3
— Bryan McNally 🇺🇸 (@BryanDMcNally) July 3, 2019
It is not racism that Colin Kaepernick is allegedly fighting for. It is Pro-Americanism. CK is anti-American. You, too @NFL @Nike ?? #AmericaFirst pic.twitter.com/2De2yVyKLk
— Sharon 🐻 (@WooHooYoo) July 3, 2019
Gotta believe. pic.twitter.com/Wfa20f3ylG
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 3, 2019
RELATED: DEMOCRATS CALL BETSY ROSS FLAG CONFEDERATE SYMBOL — WHICH FLEW DURING OBAMA INAUGURATION
Nike pulls the Colonial American Flag off its shoes because craybaby Colin Kaepernick says it hurt his feelings, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gets caught in a big lie.