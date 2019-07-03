Memes Mock Nike & Kaepernick Over Betsy Ross Flag Pullout

Nike has decided to pull its line of Betsy Ross flag sneakers ahead of Independence Day at the behest of former NFL player Colin Kaepernick, and Americans aren’t having it.

Following Nike’s decision to pull the patriotic shoes after Kaepernick called them “offensive,” users on social media responded the best way they knew how in 2019: with a deluge of dank memes.

“If the Betsy Ross Flag, the flag of the American Revolution, is too offensive for Nike to commemorate The 4th of July maybe Nike should go with this… seems to be more in line with their views,” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted Wednesday, showing a Nike shoe retrofit with the communist hammer and sickle symbol.

RELATED: DEMOCRATS CALL BETSY ROSS FLAG CONFEDERATE SYMBOL — WHICH FLEW DURING OBAMA INAUGURATION

Nike pulls the Colonial American Flag off its shoes because craybaby Colin Kaepernick says it hurt his feelings, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gets caught in a big lie.