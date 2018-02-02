Memo Destroys Fake News Claim Trump Never Spied On

The Nunes memo has discredited mainstream reporters who laughed at the president’s assertion that Trump Tower and his campaign were wiretapped.

In particular, CNN and the New York Times claimed the president was “lying” about his campaign being targeted for dragnet surveillance.

“Turns out, he was lying,” wrote CNN’s Chris Cillizza in Sept. 2017. “That’s the conclusion the Justice Department reached Friday night in a court filing; ‘Both FBI and NSD (National Security Division) confirm that they have no records related to wiretaps as described by the March 4, 2017 tweets,’ the filing read.”

You mean the same FBI that left out the Clinton campaign’s role in the Peegate dossier that was used to obtain a warrant to wiretap Trump advisor Carter Page?

According to the Nunes memo released on Friday:

The “dossier” compiled by Christopher Steele (Steele dossier) on behalf of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the Hillary Clinton campaign formed an essential part of the Carter Page FISA application. Steele was a longtime FBI source who was paid over $160,000 by the DNC and Clinton campaign, via the law firm Perkins Coie and research firm Fusion GPS, to obtain derogatory information on Donald Trump’s ties to Russia. Neither the initial application in October 2016, nor any of the renewals disclose or reference the role of the DNC, Clinton campaign, or any party/campaign in funding Steele’s efforts, even though the political origins of the Steele dossier were then known to senior DOJ and FBI officials.

And why would Cillizza expect the FBI to confirm the existence of a classified FISA warrant?

Then there’s this little gem from NY Times correspondent Matthew Rosenberg, who famously walked back the article he

co-wrote the Jan. 20 piece declaring “wiretapped data used in inquiry of Trump aides” because the headline bolstered Trump’s assertion:

From the NY Times’ online version of the article (the headline of which avoided the word ‘wiretapped’ unlike the print version):

The F.B.I. is leading the investigations, aided by the National Security Agency, the C.I.A. and the Treasury Department’s financial crimes unit. The investigators have accelerated their efforts in recent weeks but have found no conclusive evidence of wrongdoing, the officials said. One official said intelligence reports based on some of the wiretapped communications had been provided to the White House.

It appears that what was provided to the White House fueled the investigation into intelligence abuses, as documented by the memo Infowars highlighted on Jan. 23, which of course served as a roadmap for the Nunes memo.

