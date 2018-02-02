The House Intelligence Committee has released the FISA memo documenting FBI and NSA abuses:

President Trump cleared the release of the memo, which was previously classified, on Thursday. Here’s his statement on the memo:

Right before the memo’s release on Friday, lawmakers spoke to reporters about its key points as highlighted by Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) and others on the House Intelligence Committee.

“The Steele [Peegate] dossier formed an essential part of the initial and all three renewal FISA applications against [Trump advisor] Carter Page,” reported the Washington Examiner. “[Former FBI Deputy Director] Andrew McCabe confirmed that no FISA warrant would have been sought from the FISA Court without the Steele dossier information.”

“The political origins of the Steele dossier were known to senior DOJ and FBI officials, but excluded from the FISA applications.”

Watch this space as this story develops – keep checking back to this article for updates.