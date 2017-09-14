Memo Reveals McMaster Crackdown on Leaks

National security adviser H.R. McMaster in a memo to senior government officials urged them to warn agency employees against leaks of both classified and unclassified information, BuzzFeed News reported Wednesday.

The memo included the date of Sept. 8, the report said, and asked all government agencies to hold “a one-hour, organization-wide event” to review how to guard both classified information and some unclassified information.

“For those with access to classified information, a review of the non-disclosure agreement reminds us of the responsibilities that come with access to, and penalties for unauthorized disclosure of, classified information,” the memo, which BuzzFeed obtained and posted, reads.

“However, it is equally important to discuss the importance of protecting controlled unclassified and personally identifiable information from unauthorized public disclosure.”

Editor’s note: Read the full text of the memo, via Buzzfeed: