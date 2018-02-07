Memo to Dan Rather: Shut Up About Memos

After years of trashing alternative media, which exposed the veteran CBS News reporter’s monumental Memogate fraud in 2004, Rather has joined the ranks of pajama-clad online broadcasters.
The 86-year-old grandfather of fake news now uses Facebook, YouTube and Twitter to stoke the left’s anti-Trump resistance — all while clinging bitterly to the vestiges of his defunct “legendary” newsman persona.
Consider Gunga Dan’s comments on the House Intelligence Committee’s release of the four-page Nunes memo alleging domestic surveillance abuses by politicized FBI brass working with Democratic operatives.
“Most respectable analysts,” Rather asserted, “have determined that the contents of the memo are thin.”