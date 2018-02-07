Memo to Dan Rather: Shut Up About Memos

Image Credits: NrkBeta / Flickr.

After years of trashing alternative media, which exposed the veteran CBS News reporter’s monumental Memogate fraud in 2004, Rather has joined the ranks of pajama-clad online broadcasters.

The 86-year-old grandfather of fake news now uses Facebook, YouTube and Twitter to stoke the left’s anti-Trump resistance — all while clinging bitterly to the vestiges of his defunct “legendary” newsman persona.

Consider Gunga Dan’s comments on the House Intelligence Committee’s release of the four-page Nunes memo alleging domestic surveillance abuses by politicized FBI brass working with Democratic operatives.

“Most respectable analysts,” Rather asserted, “have determined that the contents of the memo are thin.”

Read more


Related Articles

Video: Scarborough Admits Most Americans Agree With Trump On Immigration

Video: Scarborough Admits Most Americans Agree With Trump On Immigration

U.S. News
Comments
Videos: CNN Freaks Out Over Trump Military Parade Plan

Videos: CNN Freaks Out Over Trump Military Parade Plan

U.S. News
Comments

FBI lovers’ latest text messages: Obama ‘wants to know everything’

U.S. News
Comments

Grassley-Graham Memo: Dossier Author Christopher Steele Lied to FBI, FBI Didn’t Tell FISA Court

U.S. News
Comments

Illegal Alien Urinating In Public Stabs Man For Suggesting He Use A Restroom

U.S. News
Comments

Comments