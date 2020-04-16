Memos Leaked To AP Show China Knew COVID-19 Was ‘Likely Severe Pandemic' While W.H.O. Said It Wasn't

Internal Chinese government documents obtained by the Associated Press prove that Chinese Communist President Xi Jinping knew for sure that the outbreak of coronavirus in China was an “epidemic” and was highly contagious between humans in mid January, yet simultaneously China told the World Health Organization (WHO) that there was no “evidence of human-to-human transmission.”

The documents show that Xi knew that the “risk of transmission and spread” was “high” yet the Chinese government sat on the information for almost a whole week.

The AP notes that the memos “show that the head of China’s National Health Commission, Ma Xiaowei, laid out a grim assessment of the situation on Jan. 14 in a confidential teleconference with provincial health officials.”

The memo quotes Ma as warning that “The epidemic situation is still severe and complex, the most severe challenge since SARS in 2003, and is likely to develop into a major public health event.”

In one part of the memo, entitled “sober understanding of the situation,” it is acknowledged that “clustered cases suggest that human-to-human transmission is possible.”

“With the coming of the Spring Festival, many people will be traveling, and the risk of transmission and spread is high,” the memo reads, adding “All localities must prepare for and respond to a pandemic.”

The information proves that the Chinese government lied to (or had the complicity of) the WHO, which sent out this infamous tweet about no human to human transmission on the same date, January 14, referenced in the Chinese documents:

The documents clearly state that the true scale of the virus outbreak was “not to be publicly disclosed.”

The AP report notes that “In the six days after top Chinese officials secretly determined they likely were facing a pandemic from a new coronavirus, the city of Wuhan at the epicenter of the disease hosted a mass banquet for tens of thousands of people; millions began traveling through for Lunar New Year celebrations.”

“President Xi Jinping warned the public on the seventh day, Jan. 20. But by that time, more than 3,000 people had been infected during almost a week of public silence,” the report continues.

“This is tremendous,” said Zuo-Feng Zhang, an epidemiologist at the University of California, Los Angeles. “If they took action six days earlier, there would have been much fewer patients and medical facilities would have been sufficient. We might have avoided the collapse of Wuhan’s medical system.”

The information dovetails with previous studies that found the global pandemic could have been completely avoided, had China been up front with the true scale of the health crisis.

It has become clear that the first cases of the Chinese virus were reported in mid-late November and early December, with scientists even estimating that the first jump of the virus from animals to humans probably occurred in October in the city of Wuhan.

Instead of acting immediately, the Chinese government waited until January 23rd before issuing quarantine orders to the 11 million people living in Wuhan.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, talks with experts during his visit to the School of Medicine at Tsinghua University in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2020. (photo by Yan Yan/Xinhua via Getty)

The communist state was also actively working to suppress and punish doctors and scientists who tried to get warnings out.

The US intelligence agencies have known about China’s subterfuge for some time now, with a classified intelligence report having been submitted to the White House in late March, concluding that China under reported the amount of coronavirus cases and deaths within its borders, and actively worked to conceal the severity of the outbreak.

Bloomberg News cited three officials familiar with the report, noting that “The officials asked not to be identified because the report is secret and declined to detail its contents. But the thrust, they said, is that China’s public reporting on cases and deaths is intentionally incomplete. Two of the officials said the report concludes that China’s numbers are fake.”

Indeed, it seems that China is STILL lying about the outbreak, with a new wave of the virus having hit the country.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday:

As the world struggles to contain the coronavirus outbreak without triggering a new Great Depression, China is withholding vital information that would save lives and significantly alleviate the economic catastrophe that now threatens to immiserate hundreds of millions of people around the world. This isn’t the old coverup, when Communist Party bumbling and deceit allowed a local outbreak to turn into the worst global disaster in decades. The new coverup is even more brazen. China continues to falsify vital information about the epidemic on a massive scale. The evidence comes from many sources. In a classified report to the White House, the U.S. intelligence community has concluded that China underreports both deaths and the total number of cases. The Economist magazine compared China’s reported statistics with those from other countries and found that numbers changed dramatically in response to political events, such as the firing and replacement of local officials.

While it has been clear since January that China is lying about the virus, the western media, as well as the World Health Organisation continued to parrot Chinese government and state media talking points. The media in the US said it was a ‘conspiracy theory’ that China was downplaying the outbreak, and that the WHO was parroting that notion.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has continually blasted China’s “intentional disinformation campaign,” and the British government’s scientific advisors have estimated that things could be 40 times worse in China than the communist state admits.

“There is a disgusting disinformation campaign going on and it is unacceptable,” an anonymous government source told The Daily Mail lin early April. “They [the Chinese government] know they have got this badly wrong and rather than owning it they are spreading lies.” the source added.

The former head of the US FDA declared earlier this week that China’s misinformation over the spread of the coronavirus needs to be investigated, while also noting that the World Heath Organisation validated Chinese lies in January, which ultimately doomed the globe into a pandemic.

The American Enterprise Institute (AEI) reported last week that a “conservative estimation” suggests there are 2.9 million coronavirus cases in China and up to 136,000 deaths. Yet according to official government figures, only 83,000 cases and 3,300 deaths have been reported.

While President Trump has halted funding for the WHO, a number of GOP senators have announced that they are investigating the organization’s involvement with China’s coverup of the true scale of the outbreak.

The reason for the attempted cover up by China appears to be because the virus was leaked from the bio-lab in Wuhan.

Numerous virologists and experts have stated that the possibility needs to be investigated, with intelligence and government officials going on record as saying that they are investigating the matter.

On Wednesday night, Fox News revealed that numerous sources confirmed that coronavirus was leaked from the Wuhan lab and that the World Health Organization was “complicit” in helping China to cover up the truth.

Fox reporter John Roberts asked the President about the findings Wednesday, with a tight lipped Trump responding that it is being looked into.

