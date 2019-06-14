Memphis: Mobs Riot After Police Shoot 'Wanted Violent Felon' Who Said Cops 'Gone Have to Kill Me'

Mobs rioted in Memphis and attacked police on Wednesday night after 20-year-old Brandon Webber was shot and killed by police for allegedly ramming them with his vehicle and exiting his car with a weapon.

Webber, whom the media is highlighting was an “honors student,” said on Facebook Live in a reportedly now-deleted video that police “gone have to kill me” hours before he was shot.

Webber was wanted by police for allegedly “cold-bloodedly” shooting a man 5 times on June 3 and stealing his car.

Extended video of his Facebook Live stream shows it started with Webber lighting up a blunt and ended with him talking about how the police “gonna have to kill me homie.”

“I ain’t even gonna lie, Ima do they ass so bad,” Webber added before bursting into laughter.


The City of Leander will close the public library Saturday as they allow a Drag Queen Story Hour event to proceed on the premises with ANTIFA announcing they will “defend the event”. Alex exposes how this LGBTQ insanity on full display is designed to corrupt the next generation.

From The Daily Mail, “Girlfriend of Memphis honors student, 20, ‘killed by cops in hail of bullets’ goes in to LABOR as riots break out overnight with furious protesters pelting cops with bricks and bottles”:

The pregnant girlfriend of a 20-year-old black man who was shot dead by U.S. Marshals during an attempted arrest outside his family’s home went into labor as riots broke out in the streets of the working-class Memphis neighborhood where he was killed.

Brandon Webber was shot and killed by officers on Wednesday night as they tried to arrest him for multiple warrants, including violent felony offenses, outside his home in Frayser in North Memphis.

Webber, who has a two-year-old son, was shot between 16 and 20 times, according to his father Sonny Webber. Authorities have not confirmed what his felony warrants were or how many gunshots were fired.



[…] Public records show that Webber was arrested five times, for driving violations and on charges that included possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana.

Shortly before he was shot on Wednesday, Webber posted a live video on Facebook that showed him in a car, rapping and apparently smoking a marijuana cigarette. In the video, he looked out the window and said he saw police.

With a laugh, he looked directly into the camera and said the officers would ‘have to kill me.’ The video appeared to have been removed from his Facebook page late Thursday morning.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations said officers went to his home at about 7pm to look for Webber who had outstanding warrants, including the violent felony offense that occurred on June 3.

Officers said they saw Webber get into a vehicle and that he then proceeded to ram task force vehicles several times before exiting with a weapon. Marshals then opened fire on Webber. He died at the scene, according to officers.

CNN reported Thursday that 36 officers were injured after what they referred to as “demonstrators” reportedly “threw bricks at police and vandalized squad cars.”

“All those hospitalized have been released,” CNN reported. “Three people have been charged with disorderly conduct and one of them also with inciting a riot.”

Video shared on social media showed rioters smashing up a cop car as police stood by and watched:

A local news reporter was allegedly violently attacked:

NewsNowMemphis captured footage of several rioters hurling objects at police:

According to the media, the real story here was an “honors student” with a “pregnant girlfriend” being shot by police just for being black.


