Men Have No Excuse to Skip Strength Training

In the many articles I’ve posted on this website, I have discussed that there’s more to life than strength training—and I will never stop standing by that.

Contrary to what some in the manosphere would have you believe, to train solely for strength is only giving yourself a half-advantage; after all, a man who can deadlift 1000 pounds isn’t all that useful if he can’t walk up a flight of stairs without dying of a heart attack.

With that being said, I wish to make something perfectly clear: while I don’t feel that strength training is the only thing you should do, I do feel that it is the most important thing you ought to be doing. To put quantities upon it, I would roughly estimate that 50% of the state of being “fit” is strength training, with the remaining 50% being a combination of cardiovascular and flexibility/dexterity training.

