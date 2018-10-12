Menendez Blames Trump for Not Filling Diplomatic Posts, Then Blocks Them

Image Credits: instagram.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo turned the tables on Sen. Bob Menendez (D., N.J.) this week, blaming the New Jersey Democrat for blocking at least a dozen qualified candidates for key diplomatic posts.

Over the last year, Menendez has repeatedly blasted President Trump for jeopardizing U.S. foreign policy by failing to nominate candidates for key foreign policy posts.

Menendez, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, took the administration to task in a Senate floor speech in March for failing “to nominate critical high-level positions—undersecretaries, assistant secretaries—leaving a void of empowered voices.”

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

A Terrible College Case Shows the High Cost of ‘Believe Women’

A Terrible College Case Shows the High Cost of ‘Believe Women’

Government
Comments
Lindsey Graham: "To the Extent That it Matters, I'm Not Gay"

Lindsey Graham: “To the Extent That it Matters, I’m Not Gay”

Government
Comments

Justice Antonin Scalia’s Son Blasts Kavanaugh’s Confirmation Drama

Government
Comments

Court rejects some new gun restrictions in Delaware state forests, parks

Government
Comments

Senate Confirms 15 Trump Judges

Government
Comments

Comments