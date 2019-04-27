Men's Health Magazine Encourages Men To Allow Their Female Partners to 'Peg' Them With Strap-Ons

The utter state of western masculinity in 2019.

Men’s Health Magazine has published an article encouraging men to have their female partners ‘peg’ them using strap-ons.

Yes, really.

In an article entitled ‘Love Butt Stuff? Here Are the 4 Best Pegging Positions to Try Tonight’, columnist Jordyn Taylor (a woman) gives advice on the best “pegging positions”.

“So you want to get pegged. Makes sense! Pegging is when your partner wears a strap-on and enters you from behind. Yes, it’s super hot, but it also stimulates your prostate, which is packed with nerve endings—hello, best orgasm ever,” writes Taylor.

The best “pegging positions” are apparently “on all fours,” “on your stomach,” “on your back, legs in the air,” and “with you on top”.

The article then provides a selection of “pegging gear you need to get started”. This includes a 7 inch dildo, lubrication and a harness.

I won’t go into any further details in case you are eating your breakfast.

The perfect attire for those who follow this advice would be a new line of clothing that allows men to proclaim that they are “cucks”.

We truly do live in hell.

TURBO FORCE: Your number one go-to source for quick, accessible energy!


Related Articles

Pope Francis Sends Half a Million Dollars to Assist Migrants in Mexico Trying to Reach U.S.

Pope Francis Sends Half a Million Dollars to Assist Migrants in Mexico Trying to Reach U.S.

U.S. News
Comments
"I Will Dispose Of It": Trump Pulls Out Of UN Arms Trade Treaty Over 2nd Amendment Concerns

“I Will Dispose Of It”: Trump Pulls Out Of UN Arms Trade Treaty Over 2nd Amendment Concerns

U.S. News
Comments

ABC/WaPo Poll: Support For Trump Impeachment At All-Time Low

U.S. News
comments

Strzok-Page texts suggested using post-election briefing to gather information on Trump team

U.S. News
comments

Biden: ‘Sorry, But Not Sorry’ About His Inappropriate Touching Problem

U.S. News
comments

Comments