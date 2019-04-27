Men's Health Magazine Encourages Men To Allow Their Female Partners to 'Peg' Them With Strap-Ons

The utter state of western masculinity in 2019.

Men’s Health Magazine has published an article encouraging men to have their female partners ‘peg’ them using strap-ons.

Yes, really.

In an article entitled ‘Love Butt Stuff? Here Are the 4 Best Pegging Positions to Try Tonight’, columnist Jordyn Taylor (a woman) gives advice on the best “pegging positions”.

“So you want to get pegged. Makes sense! Pegging is when your partner wears a strap-on and enters you from behind. Yes, it’s super hot, but it also stimulates your prostate, which is packed with nerve endings—hello, best orgasm ever,” writes Taylor.

It's time for your partner to strap on that strap-on. https://t.co/whkRQnwxSW — Men's Health Mag (@MensHealthMag) April 26, 2019

The best “pegging positions” are apparently “on all fours,” “on your stomach,” “on your back, legs in the air,” and “with you on top”.

The article then provides a selection of “pegging gear you need to get started”. This includes a 7 inch dildo, lubrication and a harness.

I won’t go into any further details in case you are eating your breakfast.

The perfect attire for those who follow this advice would be a new line of clothing that allows men to proclaim that they are “cucks”.

We truly do live in hell.

