Men's Rights Activist Roosh V Banned From Instagram, Chase Wepay After Announcing US Speaking Tour

Men’s rights activist Roosh Valizadeh said he was banned from Instagram and Chase Wepay “within 19 minutes of each other” on Tuesday evening.

“I just got banned from Instagram,” Roosh announced on Twitter. “My account was private.”

“I just got banned from Chase WePay. I was using them to sell tour tickets. I will have to use another payment processor,” Roosh tweeted a short time later.

“Instagram and Chase Wepay banned me within 19 minutes of each other,” Roosh said in a follow-up tweet.


Roosh announced he was embarking on a speaking tour in 23 cities across the US on Monday.

Roosh shared a tweet suggesting he was banned as a result of his speaking tour:

“If this is the resistance I’m receiving from just my first day of selling tour tickets (via roosh.live), I think we’re in for a wild summer,” Roosh said.

Right-wing activist David Horowitz was banned from Twitter Tuesday evening. Pro-Israel activist Michael J. Morrison, who runs an Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez parody account, was also banned from Twitter on Monday.

Paul Joseph Watson, Alex Jones, Laura Loomer, Louis Farrakhan, Paul Nehlen and Milo Yiannopoulos were all banned from Facebook and Instagram last week.

President Trump said last week he’s “continuing to monitor the censorship of AMERICAN CITIZENS on social media platforms,” though there’s no indication he’s lifted a finger to try and stop it.

Tucker Carlson suggested last week that Big Tech has declared “total war” on free speech.

“We are watching in real time as this country becomes unfree,” Carlson said. “Who’s defending us here? Where are our leaders in Congress? Where is the White House? As long as big tech isn’t hassling them personally — as long as their accounts remain open — they don’t seem to care. They are fools. Will any of these people get re-elected if leftwing tech companies can control the terms of political debate? Can you really win a presidential election if Google opposes you? No way. Not a chance. Not right now. Without freedom of speech, there can be no democracy. It’s time to stop lying about that.”

Harmeet Dhillon told Tucker Carlson on his show Monday night that Republicans “are going to lose every election going forward if we don’t put a stop to this bias.”

While right-wing activists are being purged non-stop for their “dangerous” political views, Pennsylvania Democrat Rep. Brian Sims is allowed to use social media to ask his followers to dox a group of innocent schoolgirls for peacefully protesting outside a Planned Parenthood.


