"Mental Health Issues": Muslim Who Rammed 18 People With Car Has 'No Link to Terror'

The Muslim man who rammed a car into 18 people in Melbourne, Australia had “mental health issues,” an explanation that conveniently brushes aside any need to examine whether his belief system played a role in the attack.

Numerous people as well as a toddler suffered serious injuries when the man deliberately drove his vehicle into a crowd of Christmas shoppers outside Melbourne’s iconic Flinders Street station earlier today.

People were flung in the air after being hit by the vehicle, which was traveling at around around 60 miles per hour (100 kph).

The attacker, a 32-year-old Afghan immigrant, was arrested by police after a scuffle.

Another man carrying a bag of knives who was filming the incident was also arrested, although police have indicated he had no connection to the attack.

Within a few hours, authorities announced that the driver of the vehicle had “mental health issues,” a history of drug use and that there was “no evidence of a link to terrorism.”

The rapidity of the clarification is interesting given that leftists routinely complain about white people being shielded from associations with terrorism because of their skin color.

Every time there’s a mass shooting, liberals fall all over themselves to declare the incident an act of terrorism even if there’s clearly no political motive, while berating authorities and the media for invoking “mental health issues” as an explanation.

Ramming a vehicle into 19 people is a totally normal response to being a drug user and being a bit sad, especially if you're from Afghanistan. Anyone who questions this explanation is an Islamophobic bigot.#Melbourne — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) December 21, 2017

More recently, numerous potential acts of terrorism committed by Muslims have been quickly dismissed by officials asserting the perpetrators were simply lashing out as a result of mental illness or drug use.

It’s far easier to just label every attack the work of a deranged individual, rather than having to face up to the far more serious problem that first world nations are importing a belief system that is quite brazen in promoting the use of violence as a means of accomplishing political and cultural power.

