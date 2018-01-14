'Mentally deranged': Trump launches Twitter attack on Fire and Fury author

President Trump attacked Michael Wolff calling him ‘mentally deranged,’ Saturday, just hours after the Fire & Fury author had to defend an attack on his credibility in an interview on CNN.

So much Fake News is being reported. They don’t even try to get it right, or correct it when they are wrong. They promote the Fake Book of a mentally deranged author, who knowingly writes false information. The Mainstream Media is crazed that WE won the election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2018

The president added a parting shot at the media, in closing: ‘The Mainstream Media is crazed that WE won the election!’

The president was lambasted for the tweet, which he sent during a day of golfing at Mar-a-Largo. He has not addressed an incident earlier in the day that saw Hawaiians running for their lives after an emergency alert erroneously went out about an incoming ballistic missile.

Just hours before the tweet, CNN’s Michael Smerconish had a heated argument with Wolff in which the author accused the cable news host of doing the White House’s work to ‘discredit him.’

