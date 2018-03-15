Political correctness is not about politeness, it’s about limiting free expression.


Related Articles

Electronic Gulags Are Here: Left Continues Censoring Christians, Conservatives, And Common Sense

Electronic Gulags Are Here: Left Continues Censoring Christians, Conservatives, And Common Sense

Special Reports
Comments
After 300 Years Of Free Speech Tommy Robinson Removed From Speaker's Corner

After 300 Years Of Free Speech Tommy Robinson Removed From Speaker’s Corner

Special Reports
Comments

Sadistic ‘Godmother of Torture’ Picked To Head CIA

Special Reports
Comments

Morning Joe Crew Goes Crazy Over Border Wall

Special Reports
Comments

Youthful Idiots Demand Their Rights Be Taken Away By Government

Special Reports
Comments

Comments