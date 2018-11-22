MEP Warns New UN Pact Will Make it Illegal to Criticize Mass Immigration

MEP Marcel de Graaff warns that the United Nations global compact on migration will make it a criminal offense for citizens and media outlets to criticize mass immigration.

Speaking during a press conference in the European Parliament, de Graaff, Co-President of the ENF and leader of the Party for Freedom in the European Parliament, said that the deal represented “a coup d’etat of pro-migration liberal globalists, which will greatly benefit multinationals.”

“One basic element of this new agreement is the extension of the definition of hate speech. The agreement wants to criminalize migration speech. Criticism of migration will become a criminal offense. Media outlets that give room to criticism of migration can be shut down,” warned de Graaff.

“In fact, it will become impossible to criticize Merkel’s welcome migrants politics without being at risk to be jailed for hate speech,” he added, noting, “Countries who import the third world will become the third world.”

The MEP also pointed to the rise in rapes and violent attacks that have been recorded in numerous western countries since the mass migration of millions of people from mainly Islamic countries since 2015.

The UN’s global compact on migration is not legally binding, but governments will be under pressure to follow its dictates.

Hungary’s populist government has warned that the deal would establish a “human right to find a new place around the globe”.

Australia became the latest country to publicly announce it will refuse to sign the pact, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison asserting the deal would, “undermine Australia’s strong border protection laws and practices” and encourage illegal immigration.

He added that the pact does nothing to distinguish between legal and illegal immigrants with respect to the provision of welfare and benefits.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also said he will refuse to sign the deal. The United States pulled out of the compact last year, asserting that border powers should remain under the control of sovereign nations. The Swiss government has also indicated it will not sign up to the pact, as have Austria and Hungary.

