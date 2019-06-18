Merkel Caught on Camera Physically Shaking, Blames Dehydration

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was caught on camera physically shaking when she met Ukrainian President but later claimed she had simply been dehydrated.

The footage shows Merkel shaking and swaying uncontrollably during a playing of the German national anthem.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was stood right next to her but didn’t seem to notice anything out of place or if he did, he didn’t react to it.

After the anthems finished, Merkel walked quickly into the chancellery and claimed that she had merely been in need of a drink of water.

“Since then I have drunk at least three glasses of water – I obviously needed that and so I’m doing very well now,” she said.

The 64-year-old German leader has had bouts of trembling in the past and previously had to cancel a 2014 interview because she felt weak.

The same media that ran a months long fake news hoax claiming Donald Trump was physically unfit to be president will probably chastise anyone for even suggesting Merkel may have health problems, just as they asserted Hillary was in perfect health as she stumbled, collapsed and coughed her way through an entire campaign.

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————