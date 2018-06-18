Merkel Coalition on Edge of Collapse

Angela Merkel is on the brink – her coalition could be about to collapse and she may finally step aside as German Chancellor as people finally have enough of the EU’s bungled approach to the migrant crisis.

Her coalition partners, the Christian Social Union, are threatening to expel migrants who have been registered in other European countries before they came to Germany.

That could bring to an end 70 years of coalition between the Christian Democratic Union and the CSU and would almost certainly mean Merkel would have to step aside.

