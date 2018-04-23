Merkel Denounces ‘Dismaying’ Rise of Anti-Semitism Among Arab Refugees

The emergence of “another form of anti-Semitism” from refugees of Arab origin arriving in Germany has been denounced by Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Speaking during an interview with an Israeli television broadcaster on Sunday, the recently re-elected German leader pointed to Arab immgrants who bring profoudly anti-Jewish sentiments to their new home as “dismaying.”

“We have a new phenomenon, as we have many refugees among whom there are, for example, people of Arab origin who bring another form of anti-Semitism into the country,” Merkel told the private Channel 10 network.

The chancellor added that “to our regret, anti-Semitism existed in Germany even before [their arrival].”

