Merkel Denounces ‘Dismaying’ Rise of Anti-Semitism Among Arab Refugees

Image Credits: European People's Party, Flickr.

The emergence of  “another form of anti-Semitism” from refugees of Arab origin arriving in Germany has been denounced by Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Speaking during an interview with an Israeli television broadcaster on Sunday, the recently re-elected German leader pointed to Arab immgrants who bring profoudly anti-Jewish sentiments to their new home as “dismaying.”

“We have a new phenomenon, as we have many refugees among whom there are, for example, people of Arab origin who bring another form of anti-Semitism into the country,” Merkel told the private Channel 10 network.

The chancellor added that “to our regret, anti-Semitism existed in Germany even before [their arrival].”

Read more


Related Articles

U.N., EU, Russia back Iran nuclear deal as Trump meets Macron

U.N., EU, Russia back Iran nuclear deal as Trump meets Macron

World News
Comments
Paris attacks suspect gets 20-year sentence in Brussels trial

Paris attacks suspect gets 20-year sentence in Brussels trial

World News
Comments

South Korea Halts Anti-North Korean Propaganda Broadcasts at Border

World News
Comments

France: Arrest of woman wearing niqab triggers five nights of rioting and millions in damages

World News
Comments

Report: Trump Asked Netenyahu If He Genuinely Cares About Peace

World News
Comments

Comments