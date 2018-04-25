Merkel Fails to Lure British Bankers Post-Brexit

Prior to the 2016 referendum, high-ranking figures including Goldman Sachs’ Lloyd Blankfein and JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon predicted thousands of jobs might have to move in what is described as a “Brexodus.”

And the German Chancellor has made no secret of her country’s desire to use Britain’s departure from the EU to attract more big banks to Frankfurt – where the European Central Bank is based, as well as Deutschebank and Commerzbank.

However, it seems her efforts are being hampered by unfavorable comparisons with London, a renowned global financial center which has a reputation as one of the world’s most vibrant and cosmopolitan cities, while Frankfurt is seen as being “a bit boring.”

