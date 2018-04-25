Merkel Fails to Lure British Bankers Post-Brexit

Image Credits: flickr, camillacarvalhofotos.

Prior to the 2016 referendum, high-ranking figures including Goldman Sachs’ Lloyd Blankfein and JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon predicted thousands of jobs might have to move in what is described as a “Brexodus.”

And the German Chancellor has made no secret of her country’s desire to use Britain’s departure from the EU to attract more big banks to Frankfurt – where the European Central Bank is based, as well as Deutschebank and Commerzbank.

However, it seems her efforts are being hampered by unfavorable comparisons with London, a renowned global financial center which has a reputation as one of the world’s most vibrant and cosmopolitan cities, while Frankfurt is seen as being “a bit boring.”

Read more


Related Articles

Music Festivals Are the Corporate Dystopia We Deserve

Music Festivals Are the Corporate Dystopia We Deserve

Globalism
Comments
Sweden: Migrants Lie About Age For Increased Benefits, Residence Permit

Sweden: Migrants Lie About Age For Increased Benefits, Residence Permit

Globalism
Comments

Macron Calls on Trump to Reject Nationalism

Globalism
Comments

Spain Prime Target For Jihadis

Globalism
Comments

Bin Laden’s Bodyguard Lives on Benefits in Germany, Can’t be Deported

Globalism
Comments

Comments