Brexit will have “massive consequences” for Germany’s economy and the nation could suffer more than almost any other country once the UK leaves the bloc, causing a nightmare for Angela Merkel, according to new research.

Britain is leaving the bloc in March 2019, followed by a two-year Brexit transition period of around two years.

But Angela Merkel has been warned the move could cause havoc for Germany’s finances and leave Germany a “country where poverty and misery prevail.”

