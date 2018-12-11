Merkel Hails UN Migration Pact Le Pen Says Would ‘Forever Change’ France

The face of the UN Migration Pact German Chancellor Angela Merkel has hailed the agreement signed Monday as good for migrants and the world, while populist anti-mass migration French politician Marine Le Pen has warned it will “forever change” the face of France.

“Today is a very important day,” Dr Merkel said Monday after 164 out of 193 countries voted in favour of adopting the United Nations’ Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, which states that mass migration is “inevitable, desirable and necessary” and aims to institutionalise it at an international level.

The German Chancellor, who suspended asylum rules and invited unlimited numbers of migrants to Europe at the height of the migrant crisis in 2015, told UN delegates in Marrakesh, Morocco, that signing the document was a “good signal that we are dealing with the fate of the many millions of migrants worldwide,” she said, according to Die Zeit.

“It is therefore worthwhile to fight for this pact: firstly because of the many people who can get a better life from it, but also because of the clear commitment to multilateralism.

“Only through this we will be able to make our planet better,” she said.

